25 / 365
It's too darn hot
Artiste challenge: Giacomo Brunelli
18th May 2024
18th May 24
2
0
Zilli
ace
@zilli
Life is like a camera. Focus on what's important. Capture the good times. Develop from the negatives. And if things don't work out, take another...
211
photos
35
followers
32
following
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
40
140
141
41
42
142
43
143
Views
2
Comments
2
Album
Red Sandbox
Camera
Pixel 7a
Taken
20th May 2024 1:40pm
Exif
View Info
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
zilli-for2024
,
ac-brunelli
Annie D
ace
that's a big tongue hahahaha
May 21st, 2024
Brian
ace
Great result
May 21st, 2024
