Previous
Next
Waiting on the Trains by 2022julieg
127 / 365

Waiting on the Trains

Waiting on trains is a common occurrence in our small town. Tonight though, we waited 14 minutes on this one, only to wait on another train for 6 minutes at another track just a couple of blocks away. That’s a record waiting time for us!
6th May 2022 6th May 22

Julie

ace
@2022julieg
I am just picking my camera back up after spending over a year recuperating from bilateral frozen shoulder. It feels amazing to create again! ...
34% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise