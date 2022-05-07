Previous
Next
Sunrise Deer by 2022julieg
128 / 365

Sunrise Deer

I started my walk early this morning (the light was amazing) and startled six deer grazing near the creek. I managed to snap a photo of one with my phone before they all disappeared into the trees. Seeing such beauty was a great way to start my day.
7th May 2022 7th May 22

Julie

ace
@2022julieg
I am just picking my camera back up after spending over a year recuperating from bilateral frozen shoulder. It feels amazing to create again! ...
35% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise