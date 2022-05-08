Previous
Mother’s Day Family Portrait by 2022julieg
129 / 365

Mother’s Day Family Portrait

Timers make family photos so easy!
8th May 2022 8th May 22

Julie

ace
@2022julieg
I am just picking my camera back up after spending over a year recuperating from bilateral frozen shoulder. It feels amazing to create again! ...
35% complete

