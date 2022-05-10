Sign up
Previous
Next
131 / 365
Pescardero State Beach
We made multiple stops on the drive from Half Moon Bay to Pebble Beach. This was one of my favs!
10th May 2022
10th May 22
1
0
Julie
ace
@2022julieg
I am just picking my camera back up after spending over a year recuperating from bilateral frozen shoulder. It feels amazing to create again! ...
131
photos
20
followers
21
following
124
125
126
127
128
129
130
131
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
10th May 2022 2:09pm
Tags
travel
MamaBec
ace
The Pacific Coast Hwy is spectacular! Also known as (PCH).
So many colors and textures.
May 11th, 2022
