Previous
253 / 365
Hear, Speak and Do No Evils
In another project I'm recording bus trips when I use my bus pass. I snapped three of five students sat on the back seat heading to college.
10th September 2024
10th Sep 24
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Just Because I Couldn't Decide! Sorry
moto g(7) power
10th September 2024 10:02am
sixws-151
Casablanca
ace
Fascinating shot! She doesn't look too chuffed on the right there!
September 11th, 2024
Issi Bannerman
ace
Love those faces!
September 11th, 2024
