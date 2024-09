A Sad Portrait Of Our Times

He shouted out occasionallyto passers-by, but never once lifted his head. A man came along and shook him gently saying 'just checking you're still with us mate'!



A sad reflection on our society that he has all the trappings of a home, including a bottle of Bailey's, in a bus stop. People voted for people like him to be helped, but as Jo Hamilton said, about another subject, nothing's changed, or likely to.