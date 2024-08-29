Sign up
Previous
Photo 1794
Pick a Switch from the Witch
Laura challenged me to do a geometric abstract.
This is from an array in the first generation computer in the Museum of Computing. It's called
The Witch
and is the world's oldest working digital computer
29th August 2024
29th Aug 24
4
1
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Very cool.
August 29th, 2024
JackieR
ace
@la_photographic
here you are Laura. The whole concept of computers is abstract to me, so it's a double!!
@mittens
thanks Marilyn
August 29th, 2024
katy
ace
FAV absolutely fabulous! It looks like an aerial view of a very well organized city
August 29th, 2024
Casablanca
ace
Last saw that at Bletchley. Is it still there? Wonderful thing
August 29th, 2024
@mittens thanks Marilyn