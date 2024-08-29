Previous
Pick a Switch from the Witch by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 1794

Pick a Switch from the Witch

Laura challenged me to do a geometric abstract.

This is from an array in the first generation computer in the Museum of Computing. It's called The Witch and is the world's oldest working digital computer
29th August 2024 29th Aug 24

JackieR

@30pics4jackiesdiamond
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Very cool.
August 29th, 2024  
JackieR ace
@la_photographic here you are Laura. The whole concept of computers is abstract to me, so it's a double!!

@mittens thanks Marilyn
August 29th, 2024  
katy ace
FAV absolutely fabulous! It looks like an aerial view of a very well organized city
August 29th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
Last saw that at Bletchley. Is it still there? Wonderful thing
August 29th, 2024  
