Autumn Layers by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Autumn Layers

Another try at a Pep Ventosa. He suggested I use this gorgous specimen, so here it is in 7 layers.
28th October 2024 28th Oct 24

Susan Wakely ace
Great autumnal colours.
October 28th, 2024  
LManning (Laura) ace
Clever Him. Love the result.
October 28th, 2024  
katy ace
He chose an absolutely gorgeous subject! Beautifully done, Jackie
October 28th, 2024  
