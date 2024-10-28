Sign up
Previous
Photo 1817
Autumn Layers
Another try at a Pep Ventosa. He suggested I use this gorgous specimen, so here it is in 7 layers.
28th October 2024
28th Oct 24
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
Photo Details
Tags
pep ventosa
Susan Wakely
ace
Great autumnal colours.
October 28th, 2024
LManning (Laura)
ace
Clever Him. Love the result.
October 28th, 2024
katy
ace
He chose an absolutely gorgeous subject! Beautifully done, Jackie
October 28th, 2024
