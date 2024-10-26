Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1815
🎶I'm Not In Love 😘
A tad deaf as they enjoyed a few very loud jammin' jazz sessions. Donna and I'm Not in Love were just perfect and it was good to sing along to other hits.
26th October 2024
26th Oct 24
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
5242
photos
217
followers
95
following
497% complete
View this month »
1808
1809
1810
1811
1812
1813
1814
1815
Latest from all albums
3089
3090
1814
3091
3092
3093
1815
3094
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Extra, Special Ones
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Jerzy
ace
Lucky you and the hearing does come back. Sure brings back fond memories.
October 26th, 2024
katy
ace
I love the way you have presented this! Beautifully done. Going deaf is just a small price to pay.
October 27th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close