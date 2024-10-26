Previous
🎶I'm Not In Love 😘 by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 1815

🎶I'm Not In Love 😘

A tad deaf as they enjoyed a few very loud jammin' jazz sessions. Donna and I'm Not in Love were just perfect and it was good to sing along to other hits.
26th October 2024 26th Oct 24

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
497% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Jerzy ace
Lucky you and the hearing does come back. Sure brings back fond memories.
October 26th, 2024  
katy ace
I love the way you have presented this! Beautifully done. Going deaf is just a small price to pay.
October 27th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise