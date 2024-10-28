Previous
Street Art a la Hockney by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 3096

Street Art a la Hockney

The challenge for this week is graffitti or street art. I didn't want to just take a photo of someone else's art work and not add anything of mine so I've hockneyed it.

Also someone else took a nice angled photo of it recently!

PoJT - An unexpected, unplanned walk around Hayling with Sue and I gained a trilogy and another novel to add to my growing pile alongside my bed!
28th October 2024 28th Oct 24

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
848% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Issi Bannerman ace
This is a great image!
October 28th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise