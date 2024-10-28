Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3096
Street Art a la Hockney
The challenge for this week is graffitti or street art. I didn't want to just take a photo of someone else's art work and not add anything of mine so I've hockneyed it.
Also
someone else
took a nice angled photo of it recently!
PoJT - An unexpected, unplanned walk around Hayling with Sue and I gained a trilogy and another novel to add to my growing pile alongside my bed!
28th October 2024
28th Oct 24
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
5245
photos
217
followers
95
following
848% complete
View this month »
3089
3090
3091
3092
3093
3094
3095
3096
Latest from all albums
3091
3092
3093
1815
3094
3095
1816
3096
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
52jr24
,
52wc-2024-w44
,
streetart-19
Issi Bannerman
ace
This is a great image!
October 28th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close