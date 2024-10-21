Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3089
Beauty in Decay
They're in the bin now
21st October 2024
21st Oct 24
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
5235
photos
217
followers
94
following
846% complete
View this month »
3082
3083
3084
3085
3086
3087
3088
3089
Latest from all albums
1812
3084
3085
1813
3086
3087
3088
3089
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
PENTAX K-70
Taken
21st October 2024 10:39am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
wabi sabi
katy
ace
You definitely have a talent with Wabi Sabi! This is gorgeous
October 21st, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close