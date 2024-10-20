Previous
Mars by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Mars

Luke Jerrams' latest installation has landed in Chichester Cathedral. The shadowy people give scale in the vast nave.
20th October 2024

Susan Wakely ace
It was really bright light yesterday so not as good as yours looks today.
October 20th, 2024  
