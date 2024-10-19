Previous
She Flies Through The Air..... by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 3087

She Flies Through The Air.....

Two days to lift thirty boats out of the harbour. No accidents or incidents. Morning started with a squall and developed into another glorious sunny and dry day.

PoJT watched a huuuuuge bird of prey soaring on a thermal. Lots of discussions about if a marsh harrier, osprey or sea eagle. Consensus is it was a sea eagle!!!!
19th October 2024 19th Oct 24

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
Casablanca ace
Nice one. I love watching boats being lifted in and out of the water. You saw a sea eagle?? They have a pair on the IOW now so maybe it popped over.
October 19th, 2024  
BillyBoy
Wow!! That is some tall crane.
October 19th, 2024  
Beverley ace
Fun and exciting for everyone…
October 19th, 2024  
