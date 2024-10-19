Sign up
Previous
Photo 3087
She Flies Through The Air.....
Two days to lift thirty boats out of the harbour. No accidents or incidents. Morning started with a squall and developed into another glorious sunny and dry day.
PoJT watched a huuuuuge bird of prey soaring on a thermal. Lots of discussions about if a marsh harrier, osprey or sea eagle. Consensus is it was a sea eagle!!!!
19th October 2024
19th Oct 24
3
0
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
5233
photos
217
followers
94
following
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
DMC-TZ80
Taken
19th October 2024 2:43pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Casablanca
ace
Nice one. I love watching boats being lifted in and out of the water. You saw a sea eagle?? They have a pair on the IOW now so maybe it popped over.
October 19th, 2024
BillyBoy
Wow!! That is some tall crane.
October 19th, 2024
Beverley
ace
Fun and exciting for everyone…
October 19th, 2024
