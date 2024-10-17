Sign up
Previous
Photo 3085
Honey Fungus
Not sure it should be in my back garden!
My get pushed from AnnieD was to do a high key incorporating nature. More Snapseed faffing on my phone to get this.
17th October 2024
17th Oct 24
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
moto g(7) power
Taken
17th October 2024 10:38am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
getpushedjackier
,
get-pushed-637
katy
ace
What are fabulous close-up of all of those textures. Fantastic detail and perfect in high key.
October 17th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
A nice bit of faffing.
October 17th, 2024
