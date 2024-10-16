Sign up
Previous
Photo 3084
Granny Smith
Not original, rushed with Snapseed, s'pose I'd better eat it now!
I'm looking for some more green food entries to the BLD Challenge if you could find your way to joining in please?
16th October 2024
16th Oct 24
5
0
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
5229
photos
215
followers
94
following
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
5
Album
365
Camera
moto g(7) power
Taken
16th October 2024 5:20pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Casablanca
ace
Fun shot
October 16th, 2024
katy
ace
I really think that you are not the pretty one! This is really clever and very well done
October 16th, 2024
Joanne Diochon
ace
LOL levitating apple peel.
October 16th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Fun to do.
October 16th, 2024
Anne
ace
Clever!
October 16th, 2024
