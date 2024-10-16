Previous
Granny Smith by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 3084

Granny Smith

Not original, rushed with Snapseed, s'pose I'd better eat it now!

I'm looking for some more green food entries to the BLD Challenge if you could find your way to joining in please?
16th October 2024 16th Oct 24

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
844% complete

Casablanca ace
Fun shot
October 16th, 2024  
katy ace
I really think that you are not the pretty one! This is really clever and very well done
October 16th, 2024  
Joanne Diochon ace
LOL levitating apple peel.
October 16th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Fun to do.
October 16th, 2024  
Anne ace
Clever!
October 16th, 2024  
