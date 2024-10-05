Previous
Much Room for Mush Rooms by will_wooderson
Photo 3213

Much Room for Mush Rooms

Porcini and Ovolo Buono mushrooms - given to me in exchange for the princely sum of €30!

Still, I managed to dry them in the oven (over the course of nearly 6 hours) and put them in six sealed jars for future consumption...
5th October 2024 5th Oct 24

william wooderson

Deliciousness
October 17th, 2024  
Wow, bet they will taste good.
October 17th, 2024  
@beverley365 @nigelrogers Of course!!
October 17th, 2024  
