Photo 3215
Lucignana Between the Leaves
Seen on one of my customary daily walks up the hill!
9th October 2024
9th Oct 24
william wooderson
ace
@will_wooderson
I rarely go for a walk without a camera. I am spoilt for scenery, as I divide my time between Ramsgate on the beautiful coast...
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
SM-G973F
Taken
9th October 2024 4:18pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
italy
,
foliage
,
autumn leaves
,
tuscany
,
lucignana
,
lucignana between the leaves
Beverley
ace
Wow… spectacular scenery both whimsical and very romantic… wonderful
October 17th, 2024
william wooderson
ace
@beverley365
Thanks very much Beverley!
October 17th, 2024
Nigel Rogers
ace
That's a special place to walk, what a lovely glimpse of a village through the trees.
October 17th, 2024
william wooderson
ace
@nigelrogers
Thanks v much Nigel! Yes I come this way quite often and always enjoy the view.
October 17th, 2024
