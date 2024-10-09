Previous
Lucignana Between the Leaves by will_wooderson
Photo 3215

Lucignana Between the Leaves

Seen on one of my customary daily walks up the hill!
9th October 2024 9th Oct 24

william wooderson

ace
@will_wooderson
I rarely go for a walk without a camera. I am spoilt for scenery, as I divide my time between Ramsgate on the beautiful coast...
Photo Details

Beverley ace
Wow… spectacular scenery both whimsical and very romantic… wonderful
October 17th, 2024  
william wooderson ace
@beverley365 Thanks very much Beverley!
October 17th, 2024  
Nigel Rogers ace
That's a special place to walk, what a lovely glimpse of a village through the trees.
October 17th, 2024  
william wooderson ace
@nigelrogers Thanks v much Nigel! Yes I come this way quite often and always enjoy the view.
October 17th, 2024  
