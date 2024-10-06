Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3214
Shades of Evening
A view to raise a glass of wine to at 6.30 pm on the terrace....
6th October 2024
6th Oct 24
3
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
william wooderson
ace
@will_wooderson
I rarely go for a walk without a camera. I am spoilt for scenery, as I divide my time between Ramsgate on the beautiful coast...
3217
photos
48
followers
64
following
881% complete
View this month »
3210
3211
3212
3213
3214
3215
3216
3217
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-G973F
Taken
5th October 2024 6:40pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
italy
,
valley
,
tuscany
,
lucignana
,
at sunset
,
shades of evening
,
view from the terrace
Beverley
ace
Heavenly sooo beautiful
October 17th, 2024
Nigel Rogers
ace
Gosh, what a splendid view, makes me wish we still had our house in France, I miss that view (and definitely the glass of wine on the terrace).
October 17th, 2024
william wooderson
ace
@beverley365
Thanks Beverley!
@nigelrogers
In my case, a glass of Veneto Chardonnay (nothing as fancy as a French vintage!!)
October 17th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close