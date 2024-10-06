Previous
Shades of Evening by will_wooderson
Photo 3214

Shades of Evening

A view to raise a glass of wine to at 6.30 pm on the terrace....
6th October 2024 6th Oct 24

william wooderson

ace
@will_wooderson
I rarely go for a walk without a camera. I am spoilt for scenery, as I divide my time between Ramsgate on the beautiful coast...
Photo Details

Beverley ace
Heavenly sooo beautiful
October 17th, 2024  
Nigel Rogers ace
Gosh, what a splendid view, makes me wish we still had our house in France, I miss that view (and definitely the glass of wine on the terrace).
October 17th, 2024  
william wooderson ace
@beverley365 Thanks Beverley! @nigelrogers In my case, a glass of Veneto Chardonnay (nothing as fancy as a French vintage!!)
October 17th, 2024  
