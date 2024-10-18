Sign up
Previous
Photo 1813
Flypast
It was a lovely silvery sunrise. Everyone was talking about the fabulous harvest moon of last night and this morning, but I'm glad I stayed in my bed!
Sue you might see this one at CC!
18th October 2024
18th Oct 24
5
4
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
5232
photos
215
followers
94
following
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
5
Fav's
4
Album
Extra, Special Ones
Camera
DMC-TZ80
Taken
18th October 2024 10:04am
Privacy
Public
Susan Wakely
ace
The birds managed to fly into frame nicely.
October 18th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Fab
October 18th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
Beautifully composed
October 18th, 2024
Kathy
ace
Look at all those birds. A peaceful scene.
October 18th, 2024
Casablanca
ace
Oh that is fabulous
October 18th, 2024
