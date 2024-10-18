Sign up
Previous
Photo 3086
Swans Found a Source of Freshwater
It was fascinating watching the swans dip into the rain water that's collected in this boat. More will fall into it overnight and it may well be full to overflowing on Sunday.
PoJT-what a day of glorious sunshine to be on the water helping yachties prepare their boats to be lifted out tomorrow.
18th October 2024
18th Oct 24
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-TZ80
Taken
18th October 2024 10:34am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Susan Wakely
ace
A fabulous capture. Hopefully I get to see this again at CC.
October 18th, 2024
