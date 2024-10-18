Previous
Swans Found a Source of Freshwater by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 3086

Swans Found a Source of Freshwater

It was fascinating watching the swans dip into the rain water that's collected in this boat. More will fall into it overnight and it may well be full to overflowing on Sunday.

PoJT-what a day of glorious sunshine to be on the water helping yachties prepare their boats to be lifted out tomorrow.
18th October 2024 18th Oct 24

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
845% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
A fabulous capture. Hopefully I get to see this again at CC.
October 18th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise