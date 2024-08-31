Previous
John's House by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 1795

John's House

The farm has a lovely little cafe and a Michelin Starred restaurant on site.

Tasting menu ( so miniscule portions) £120 but lunch looks reasonable at £45

This is my entry to the 52 week prompt of Product Placement - reckon it could go in John's brochure??
https://johnshouse.co.uk/menus/
31st August 2024 31st Aug 24

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
491% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise