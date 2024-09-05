Sign up
Previous
Photo 1796
Autumnal
My get pushed from Andrew was to depict an autumnal scene.
The horse chestnut is dropping leaves, soon we'll be dodging conkers falling.
My personal challenge here was to get a strong diagonal image to make it a bit more dynamic than a point and shoot of a damp bench!!
5th September 2024
5th Sep 24
5
1
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
5166
photos
214
followers
94
following
Tags
getpushedjackier
,
get-pushed-631
JackieR
ace
@allsop
how's this Andrew??
September 5th, 2024
Andrew-Bede Allsop
ace
I like this, something we all pass but do not "see". Excellent challenge response, one for the mundane challenge?
September 5th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
A wonderful perspective which places us among the leaves
September 5th, 2024
Kathy
ace
Wet and dead leaves are a sure sign of autumn. I like how they've piled up against the foot of the bench.
September 5th, 2024
Beverley
ace
Wonderful autumn capture… my favourite season
September 5th, 2024
