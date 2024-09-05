Previous
Autumnal by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 1796

Autumnal

My get pushed from Andrew was to depict an autumnal scene.

The horse chestnut is dropping leaves, soon we'll be dodging conkers falling.

My personal challenge here was to get a strong diagonal image to make it a bit more dynamic than a point and shoot of a damp bench!!
5th September 2024 5th Sep 24

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
492% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

JackieR ace
@allsop how's this Andrew??
September 5th, 2024  
Andrew-Bede Allsop ace
I like this, something we all pass but do not "see". Excellent challenge response, one for the mundane challenge?
September 5th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
A wonderful perspective which places us among the leaves
September 5th, 2024  
Kathy ace
Wet and dead leaves are a sure sign of autumn. I like how they've piled up against the foot of the bench.
September 5th, 2024  
Beverley ace
Wonderful autumn capture… my favourite season
September 5th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise