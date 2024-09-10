Previous
Sculpture by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 1797

Sculpture

The shadow is supposed to resemble a Spitfire, we thought it closer to International Space Station!

One for the artist challenge
10th September 2024

JackieR

@30pics4jackiesdiamond
30pics4jackiesdiamond
A different shape to the top section might have fostered the illusion better
September 10th, 2024  
