Previous
Photo 1797
Sculpture
The shadow is supposed to resemble a Spitfire, we thought it closer to International Space Station!
One for the artist challenge
10th September 2024
10th Sep 24
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Extra, Special Ones
Camera
DMC-TZ80
Taken
10th September 2024 11:33am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
ac-schaller
Casablanca
ace
A different shape to the top section might have fostered the illusion better
September 10th, 2024
