The Alchemist

PoJT - What a day, we've walked miles! Met The Essex Branch of my family in the Postman's Park and read all the plaques in George Watts' Memorial to Bravery. Then walked to The Barbican to go into the conservatory. Then over to Spittalfields to the Bank of England Museum ( interesting and bijou) Tried to do Horizon 22 again, no tickets available.



What an experience this place was. Drinks served in, or from, science apparatus, bubbles, dry ice mist (even in my tea!) and theatre in the service. The bill came in a bottle labeled the damage and the waitress added birthday wishes! She knew a big birthday imminent as she'd asked for age ID. His beer had absolutely no theatre added at all!