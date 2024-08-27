Previous
The Alchemist by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 1793

The Alchemist

PoJT - What a day, we've walked miles! Met The Essex Branch of my family in the Postman's Park and read all the plaques in George Watts' Memorial to Bravery. Then walked to The Barbican to go into the conservatory. Then over to Spittalfields to the Bank of England Museum ( interesting and bijou) Tried to do Horizon 22 again, no tickets available.

What an experience this place was. Drinks served in, or from, science apparatus, bubbles, dry ice mist (even in my tea!) and theatre in the service. The bill came in a bottle labeled the damage and the waitress added birthday wishes! She knew a big birthday imminent as she'd asked for age ID. His beer had absolutely no theatre added at all!
27th August 2024 27th Aug 24

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
491% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Shutterbug ace
That is definitely an interesting story collage. What an unusual place.
August 27th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise