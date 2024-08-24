Sign up
Previous
Photo 1792
Golden Hour Fishermen by the Funfair
Fish supper at the beach, and such a beautiful sky. A final one for Sue's challenge to get a straight horizon in camera.
This challenge hasn't been easy to achieve, but I have learnt to take more care with overall composition not just the horizon.
24th August 2024
24th Aug 24
JackieR
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
Views
6
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
Extra, Special Ones
Camera
DMC-TZ80
Taken
24th August 2024 8:00pm
getpushedjackier
get-pushed-629
JackieR
ace
@wakelys
a really good challenge Sue, got me thinking a lot about composition and taking care before pressing the shutter
August 24th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
So pleased that you embraced the challenge.
We passed along this way on our drive home from having a curry. Just posted the sunset.
August 24th, 2024
Rob Z
ace
Oh - this one is just fabulous. I love all the silhouettes on that wonderfully straight horizon! :)
August 24th, 2024
Peter
ace
Wonderful sky and silhouettes beautifully captured Jackie:)
August 24th, 2024
We passed along this way on our drive home from having a curry. Just posted the sunset.