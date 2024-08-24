Previous
Golden Hour Fishermen by the Funfair by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 1792

Golden Hour Fishermen by the Funfair

Fish supper at the beach, and such a beautiful sky. A final one for Sue's challenge to get a straight horizon in camera.

This challenge hasn't been easy to achieve, but I have learnt to take more care with overall composition not just the horizon.
24th August 2024 24th Aug 24

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
JackieR ace
@wakelys a really good challenge Sue, got me thinking a lot about composition and taking care before pressing the shutter
August 24th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
So pleased that you embraced the challenge.
We passed along this way on our drive home from having a curry. Just posted the sunset.
August 24th, 2024  
Rob Z ace
Oh - this one is just fabulous. I love all the silhouettes on that wonderfully straight horizon! :)
August 24th, 2024  
Peter ace
Wonderful sky and silhouettes beautifully captured Jackie:)
August 24th, 2024  
