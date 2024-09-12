Previous
View of Carpark (Enhanced by Ninon?) by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 3050

View of Carpark (Enhanced by Ninon?)

Ninon is a silk-like, thin voile. Back in the day posh net curtains and soft clothing were ninon-ish.
12th September 2024 12th Sep 24

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
Anne ace
Where were you looking out from? Nice selection of different colour cars - most seem to be grey, black or silver round here!
September 12th, 2024  
katy ace
FAV very clever application for the word and composed beautifully.
September 12th, 2024  
