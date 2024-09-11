Sign up
Photo 3049
St Michael's Mount
Had to get boat for both trips, but the causeway was beginning to emerge as we left.
PoJT - we were undercover most times it rained. He's still not eaten a pasty, but I bought him a resin one today!
11th September 2024
11th Sep 24
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
5175
photos
214
followers
94
following
835% complete
View this month »
Casablanca
ace
Nice collage, love it there!
September 11th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Great collage. Not been there in a long time.
September 11th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
September 11th, 2024
