Previous
Poorly Plants by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 3048

Poorly Plants

Spent the day in Truro, dodging the rain, popping into artisan shops and we walked miles.

PoJT bought a pair of larimar earrings to replace lost pair (well I have one of the pair!)
10th September 2024 10th Sep 24

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
835% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
A little bit of lice and they will be revived. Great contrast against the green wall.
September 10th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
Lice?? I hoping that is a typo.....or then again, it could be a whole new world!
September 10th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise