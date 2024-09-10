Sign up
Photo 3048
Poorly Plants
Spent the day in Truro, dodging the rain, popping into artisan shops and we walked miles.
PoJT bought a pair of larimar earrings to replace lost pair (well I have one of the pair!)
10th September 2024
10th Sep 24
Susan Wakely
ace
A little bit of lice and they will be revived. Great contrast against the green wall.
September 10th, 2024
Casablanca
ace
Lice?? I hoping that is a typo.....or then again, it could be a whole new world!
September 10th, 2024
