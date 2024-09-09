Sign up
Photo 3047
Decorated USA Style in West Devon.
If you call in for lunch at the same fabulous farm shop both times en route to a holiday destination - is it immediately a tradition??
9th September 2024
Mags
ace
All decked out for the season and beautiful! That's a whole lot of pumpkins. I've never seen anything like it before.
September 9th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
September 9th, 2024
Elisa Smith
ace
Oh wow, that's so good!
September 9th, 2024
