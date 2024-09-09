Previous
Decorated USA Style in West Devon. by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 3047

Decorated USA Style in West Devon.

If you call in for lunch at the same fabulous farm shop both times en route to a holiday destination - is it immediately a tradition??
9th September 2024 9th Sep 24

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
834% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mags ace
All decked out for the season and beautiful! That's a whole lot of pumpkins. I've never seen anything like it before.
September 9th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
September 9th, 2024  
Elisa Smith ace
Oh wow, that's so good!
September 9th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise