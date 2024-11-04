Previous
In the Gutter by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 3103

In the Gutter

Not sure what caught my eye.
The leaves? The slate tiles? The coil of wire? The tree peeping over? What ever, it makes for a pleasant sum greater than the parts image I think?
4th November 2024 4th Nov 24

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
850% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

katy ace
So much to look at and I agree the sum is greater than the parts FAV
November 4th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise