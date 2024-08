St Hubert's Church

My challenger set me the task of makng a landscape (they know it's not a favourite genre) with a straight horizen, achieved without any processing (something I find almost impossible to achieve).



The farmer has planted wild flowers and a few sunflowers, mosly past thier best now. The church has the builders in, fixing the guttering - which may possibly help preserve the medieval murals that are slowing decaying away due to damp.