Love a Duck

My get pushed was to capture people playing sport or exercising.



I could have photographed Ipswich Town losing to Liverpool, off the telly, but that's a practice I find unchallenging and more than a little plagiaristic. I could have walked to the local tennis courts and captured sweaty, topless blokes, hitting yellow balls, through the chain link fence.



Instead I went to the canal and enviously watched many paddleboarders skillfully and gracefully balance and glide through the water. This chap went up and down the length of the canal a couple of times and I watched him do a bit of yoga too.