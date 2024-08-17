Previous
Love a Duck by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 1790

Love a Duck

My get pushed was to capture people playing sport or exercising.

I could have photographed Ipswich Town losing to Liverpool, off the telly, but that's a practice I find unchallenging and more than a little plagiaristic. I could have walked to the local tennis courts and captured sweaty, topless blokes, hitting yellow balls, through the chain link fence.

Instead I went to the canal and enviously watched many paddleboarders skillfully and gracefully balance and glide through the water. This chap went up and down the length of the canal a couple of times and I watched him do a bit of yoga too.
17th August 2024 17th Aug 24

JackieR

@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
490% complete

JackieR ace
@la_photographic here you go Laura, hope you approve of my less than sweaty interpretation!
August 17th, 2024  
