Photo 1399

Photo a day challenge - Lent 8 "Spirit" This flower has no worldly wealth, but is rich in beauty; it does not strive to be something it isn't but quietly becomes everything Nature intended

4th March 2020 4th Mar 20

Anne

Hi, I am from Cambridgeshire, UK and have recently started doing some photography. I did a Photo-a-day challenge throughout Lent and wanted to continue....
Lesley ace
It truly is elegantly beautiful, and you've captured it perfectly.
March 4th, 2020  
