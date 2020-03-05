Previous
Next
Lent photo a day challenge 9 - Teacher by 365anne
Photo 1400

Lent photo a day challenge 9 - Teacher

These are some of my teachers - I can only learn from them if I have eyes to see, ears to hear and a heart to understand
5th March 2020 5th Mar 20

Anne

ace
@365anne
Hi, I am from Cambridgeshire, UK and have recently started doing some photography. I did a Photo-a-day challenge throughout Lent and wanted to continue....
383% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Peter H ace
What a lovely thought for the day.
March 5th, 2020  
Diana ace
Stunning shots
March 5th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise