Photo 1400
Lent photo a day challenge 9 - Teacher
These are some of my teachers - I can only learn from them if I have eyes to see, ears to hear and a heart to understand
5th March 2020
5th Mar 20
Anne
@365anne
Hi, I am from Cambridgeshire, UK and have recently started doing some photography. I did a Photo-a-day challenge throughout Lent and wanted to continue....
Peter H
What a lovely thought for the day.
March 5th, 2020
Diana
Stunning shots
March 5th, 2020
