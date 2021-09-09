Previous
Next
Monster Dahlia by 365anne
Photo 1921

Monster Dahlia

I sat in a friend's garden last night and spotted this huge dahila head - it was at least 6 inches (15 cm) across!
9th September 2021 9th Sep 21

Anne

ace
@365anne
Hi, I am from Cambridgeshire, UK and have recently started doing some photography. I did a Photo-a-day challenge throughout Lent and wanted to continue....
526% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
What a beauty that is.
September 9th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise