One.... by 365anne
Photo 1922

One....

poor deformed acorn in this tree. Where are all the acorns this year??
10th September 2021 10th Sep 21

Anne

Anne ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond This is all I have found in the way of acorns this year so far, I wonder what is going on?
September 13th, 2021  
