Photo 1922
One....
poor deformed acorn in this tree. Where are all the acorns this year??
10th September 2021
10th Sep 21
Anne
ace
@365anne
Hi, I am from Cambridgeshire, UK and have recently started doing some photography. I did a Photo-a-day challenge throughout Lent and wanted to continue....
Anne
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
This is all I have found in the way of acorns this year so far, I wonder what is going on?
September 13th, 2021
