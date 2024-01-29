Previous
Practising by 365anne
Photo 2744

Practising

for Flash of Red 2024. Camera now set on black and white. Trying to capture some texture
29th January 2024 29th Jan 24

Anne

@365anne
Hi, I am from Cambridgeshire, UK and have recently started doing some photography.
Joan Robillard ace
Nice- I prefer to adjust to black and white in Photoshop - that is how I was taught.
January 29th, 2024  
