Previous
More prep by 365anne
Photo 2745

More prep

for Flash of Red. Still trying to capture the textures. After yesterdays debate - did I shoot this one in b&w or change it on my limited photo editor??!!
30th January 2024 30th Jan 24

Anne

ace
@365anne
Hi, I am from Cambridgeshire, UK and have recently started doing some photography. I did a Photo-a-day challenge throughout Lent and wanted to continue....
752% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise