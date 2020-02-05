Sign up
Photo 953
Boat Dock and Anchor Forge
Peaky Blinders fans might recognise this as Tommy's Uncle Charlie's yard. It's part of the Black Country Living Museum.
5th February 2020
5th Feb 20
Maxine Lathbury
@365projectmaxine
I'm a retired Medical Librarian living in the UK. I have always enjoyed taking photos - but don't think of myself as a photographer -...
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
iPhone XS
Taken
5th February 2020 12:10pm
Tags
balm
,
peaky blinders
