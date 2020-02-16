Sign up
Daffodil
I now have a few of these little daffodils in the garden. They seem to weathering the storms quite well
16th February 2020
16th Feb 20
Maxine Lathbury
@365projectmaxine
I'm a retired Medical Librarian living in the UK. I have always enjoyed taking photos - but don't think of myself as a photographer -...
Tags
flower
