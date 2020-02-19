Previous
Next
Another 'duvet' day by 365projectmaxine
Photo 967

Another 'duvet' day

Yet another wet day. Nothing to do but lie on the sofa with your feet in the air!
19th February 2020 19th Feb 20

Maxine Lathbury

@365projectmaxine
I'm a retired Medical Librarian living in the UK. I have always enjoyed taking photos - but don't think of myself as a photographer -...
264% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise