Photo 1091
Feverfew
This clump is growing through a geranium whose name I cannot recall.
22nd June 2020
22nd Jun 20
Maxine Lathbury
@365projectmaxine
I'm a retired Medical Librarian living in the UK. I have always enjoyed taking photos - but don't think of myself as a photographer -...
Tags
flowers
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Beautiful - I love the dainty bright little flower of the feverfew - I have clumps growing at will in my garden , and just love them !
June 23rd, 2020
