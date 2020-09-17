Previous
Next
Moth by 365projectmaxine
Photo 1178

Moth

I'm pretty sure this is a Silver Y moth. Had it been resting on bark, I'm fairly sure I wouldn't have seen it!
17th September 2020 17th Sep 20

Maxine Lathbury

@365projectmaxine
I'm a retired Medical Librarian living in the UK. I have always enjoyed taking photos - but don't think of myself as a photographer -...
323% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise