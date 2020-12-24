Previous
Weeping Willows by 365projectmaxine
Photo 1275

Weeping Willows

A lovely walk this afternoon. Rather cold, but lovely when the sun came out. Wishing all of my 365 friends a happy Christmas and a healthy 2021
24th December 2020 24th Dec 20

Maxine Lathbury

@365projectmaxine
I'm a retired Medical Librarian living in the UK. I have always enjoyed taking photos - but don't think of myself as a photographer -...
