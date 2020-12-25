Sign up
Photo 1276
Christmas Day
I am thankful to have been able to spend Christmas Day at my sister's cottage. This is of some of her decorations.
25th December 2020
25th Dec 20
Maxine Lathbury
@365projectmaxine
I'm a retired Medical Librarian living in the UK. I have always enjoyed taking photos - but don't think of myself as a photographer -...
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
iPhone XS
Taken
25th December 2020 6:22pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
christmas
