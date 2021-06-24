Previous
Next
Langar Hall, Nottinghamshire by 365projectmaxine
Photo 1458

Langar Hall, Nottinghamshire

This is where I celebrated my younger sister's birthday last night...a very nice evening it was too!
24th June 2021 24th Jun 21

Maxine Lathbury

@365projectmaxine
I'm a retired Medical Librarian living in the UK. I have always enjoyed taking photos - but don't think of myself as a photographer -...
399% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise