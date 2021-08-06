Sign up
Photo 1501
It's going to rain
These lovely flowers are, i think, some type of willow-herb. They were growing along the verge of a lay-by.
6th August 2021
6th Aug 21
2
0
Maxine Lathbury
@365projectmaxine
I'm a retired Medical Librarian living in the UK. I have always enjoyed taking photos - but don't think of myself as a photographer -...
1501
photos
14
followers
21
following
411% complete
1494
1495
1496
1497
1498
1499
1500
1501
Tags
willow herb
bkb in the city
Beautiful shot
August 6th, 2021
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Nice !
August 6th, 2021
