It's going to rain by 365projectmaxine
Photo 1501

It's going to rain

These lovely flowers are, i think, some type of willow-herb. They were growing along the verge of a lay-by.
6th August 2021 6th Aug 21

Maxine Lathbury

@365projectmaxine
I'm a retired Medical Librarian living in the UK. I have always enjoyed taking photos - but don't think of myself as a photographer -...
bkb in the city
Beautiful shot
August 6th, 2021  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Nice !
August 6th, 2021  
