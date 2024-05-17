Previous
Geranium Flower by 365projectmaxine
Photo 2516

Geranium Flower

This particular geranium grows all over the garden, and as such I tend not to take as much notice of it as the more showy plants...don't you think the little flower is exquisite?
17th May 2024 17th May 24

Maxine Lathbury

@365projectmaxine
I'm a retired Medical Librarian living in the UK. I have always enjoyed taking photos - but don't think of myself as a photographer -...
689% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise