Photo 2515
Newt
I nearly covered this newt with compost, so well he was camouflaged at the bottom of the pot
16th May 2024
16th May 24
Maxine Lathbury
@365projectmaxine
I'm a retired Medical Librarian living in the UK. I have always enjoyed taking photos - but don't think of myself as a photographer -...
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
16th May 2024 9:47am
Tags
newt
